HDFC Bank shares slide 2% to ₹714 after Q2 results
HDFC Bank's shares dropped 2% to ₹714 on Monday, October 19, making it one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.
The fall followed its Q2 fiscal 2027 earnings, with the stock now down 27.9% this year, way more than Nifty 50's 11.5% dip.
Investors seem worried about squeezed profit margins and slower growth.
HDFC Bank Q2 profit ₹19,510 cr
Even with the market reaction, HDFC Bank actually posted a 4.7% jump in standalone net profit (₹19,510 crore) and a 9.7% rise in net interest income for Q2.
Brokerages had mixed feelings: JPMorgan kept its "Overweight" call but trimmed its target price, Citi lowered its target too but still says "Buy," while Bernstein is staying upbeat with an "Outperform" rating and a higher target of ₹1,150, though they admit there are some challenges ahead for returns.