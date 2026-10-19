HDFC Bank shares slide 2% to ₹714 after Q2 results

HDFC Bank's shares dropped 2% to ₹714 on Monday, October 19, making it one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

The fall followed its Q2 fiscal 2027 earnings, with the stock now down 27.9% this year, way more than Nifty 50's 11.5% dip.

Investors seem worried about squeezed profit margins and slower growth.