HDFC Bank shares slip 1% to ₹684.25 after repo hike

HDFC Bank's shares slipped 1% to ₹684.25 on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India bumped up its repo rate to 5.50%.

The stock started strong at ₹704.05, hit a high of ₹705.80, but cooled off as the morning went on.

Trading was busy, with more people selling than buying, about 83.72 lakh shares changed hands, worth ₹585.41 crore.