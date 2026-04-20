HDFC Bank shares slip after ₹19,221 cr March quarter profit Business Apr 20, 2026

HDFC Bank's shares slipped over 1% on Monday, right after the bank posted a 9% rise in net profit to ₹19,221 crore for the March quarter.

The drop surprised some, since profits were up thanks to better loan quality and fewer bad loans.

But investors seemed underwhelmed by slow growth in core banking income: net interest income grew just 3%, while deposits rose faster than loans.