HDFC Bank stock ₹716 as RBI receives CEO succession names
Business
HDFC Bank's stock stayed pretty stable at ₹716 on Wednesday morning, after a nearly 3% jump the previous day.
The buzz? The bank moved ahead with its CEO succession process and submitted the names of two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.
HDFC Bank 119.42L shares ₹856.81cr
Wednesday saw 119.42 lakh shares traded, worth ₹856.81 crore.
HDFC Bank is still a giant with a market cap of ₹11.02 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 13.78.
Even though it's up 4.18% this week, the stock has slipped by 1.53% this month and is down 27.78% so far this year, so it's been quite a ride for shareholders lately.