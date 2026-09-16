HDFC Bank stock ₹716 as RBI receives CEO succession names

Wednesday saw 119.42 lakh shares traded, worth ₹856.81 crore.

HDFC Bank is still a giant with a market cap of ₹11.02 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

Even though it's up 4.18% this week, the stock has slipped by 1.53% this month and is down 27.78% so far this year, so it's been quite a ride for shareholders lately.