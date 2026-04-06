HDFC Bank stock ₹746.50 near 52-week low despite deposits +14.4%
Business
HDFC Bank's stock dropped to ₹746.50 on April 6, 2026, almost hitting its 52-week low, even though the bank just posted solid numbers: deposits jumped 14.4% year-over-year to ₹31,055 billion, and loans (gross advances) rose 12%.
The credit-deposit ratio also improved, showing the bank is lending more efficiently.
Funding costs squeeze HDFC Bank
Despite these good stats, HDFC Bank's share price has slid about 30% this year.
Analysts point to rising funding costs and tighter profit margins as big reasons for the pressure.
JM Financial even cut its target price for the stock from ₹1,050 to ₹850.
Also, recent internal changes like the chairman stepping down have added uncertainty, so investors are staying cautious for now.