HDFC Bank stock ₹746.50 near 52-week low despite deposits +14.4%

Funding costs squeeze HDFC Bank

Despite these good stats, HDFC Bank's share price has slid about 30% this year.

Analysts point to rising funding costs and tighter profit margins as big reasons for the pressure.

JM Financial even cut its target price for the stock from ₹1,050 to ₹850.

Also, recent internal changes like the chairman stepping down have added uncertainty, so investors are staying cautious for now.