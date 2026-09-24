HDFC Bank stock steady at ₹731.20 ahead of Q2 results
Business
HDFC Bank's stock barely budged on Thursday, trading at ₹731.20 at 12.10pm after a year-to-date drop of over 26%.
With buy and sell orders almost neck and neck, all eyes are now on the bank's second-quarter results coming out October 17.
HDFC Bank market cap ₹11.27 trillion
About 15.659 million shares changed hands today, with a total value of ₹11.428 billion, putting HDFC Bank's market cap at ₹11.27 trillion.
Despite this year's slump, the stock has edged up 2.5% in the past week.
Plus, the bank paid nearly ₹210 billion in dividends in FY26, making it a top pick for shareholders even in a shaky market.