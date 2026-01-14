HDFC Bank switches to digital lounge vouchers—No more card swipes
HDFC Bank is changing how you access free airport lounges with your debit card.
From January 10, 2026, you'll need to hit a ₹10,000 spend each quarter (up from ₹5,000) to get in—no more swiping your card at the door.
Instead, eligible users will get a digital voucher link by SMS or email once eligibility is confirmed.
Infiniti cardholders don't have to worry about the spending rule.
How do these digital vouchers work?
Once you've got your voucher, just show the code at the lounge entrance—it's valid till the end of that quarter.
The number of visits depends on your card: Millennia, Times, and GIGA cards get one visit; Platinum and Business cards get two; Infiniti cards score four visits per quarter.
Where can you chill?
You can use these vouchers at airport lounges.
HDFC says this update is all about enhancing the experience for travelers.