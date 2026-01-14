HDFC Bank switches to digital lounge vouchers—No more card swipes Business Jan 14, 2026

HDFC Bank is changing how you access free airport lounges with your debit card.

From January 10, 2026, you'll need to hit a ₹10,000 spend each quarter (up from ₹5,000) to get in—no more swiping your card at the door.

Instead, eligible users will get a digital voucher link by SMS or email once eligibility is confirmed.

Infiniti cardholders don't have to worry about the spending rule.