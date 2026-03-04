HDFC Bank to hike locker rents: Check new rates
HDFC Bank is making its safe deposit lockers a lot pricier from April 1, 2026.
The new annual charges—plus 18% GST—will hit over 9,600 branches nationwide, with rates depending on locker size and location.
Customers will be able to pay locker rent via a direct-debit option.
Metro branches see steepest hikes
If you use a Metro branch, get ready for some steep hikes: an extra medium locker now costs ₹12,500 (up from ₹4,400), while small and medium lockers have also jumped by over 125%.
Large and extra-large lockers are now ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.
Urban branches see increases too—a small locker is now ₹4,000 (up from ₹1,650), while Metro Plus branches are charging as much as ₹40,000 for the biggest option.
Biometric access, stamp duty now required
Alongside higher prices, HDFC is rolling out stricter access: you'll need biometric authentication linked to Aadhaar for entry.
State stamp duties apply too—₹500 in Karnataka or ₹200 in Kerala.
So if you're using a bank locker (or thinking about it), double-check what these changes mean for your wallet and access.