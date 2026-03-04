HDFC Bank to hike locker rents: Check new rates

Metro branches see steepest hikes

If you use a Metro branch, get ready for some steep hikes: an extra medium locker now costs ₹12,500 (up from ₹4,400), while small and medium lockers have also jumped by over 125%.

Large and extra-large lockers are now ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

Urban branches see increases too—a small locker is now ₹4,000 (up from ₹1,650), while Metro Plus branches are charging as much as ₹40,000 for the biggest option.