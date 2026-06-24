HDFC Bank to pick nonexecutive chairman by end of June
HDFC Bank is wrapping up its search for a new nonexecutive chairman, with the board expected to announce its pick by the end of June.
Among the top contenders is a former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor.
This choice matters because it will shape how CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment plays out.
Keki Mistry to remain interim chairman
The shake-up follows former chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepping down in March over governance concerns.
To clear things up, HDFC Bank ordered an external legal review, which so far shows no major lapses.
While that wraps up, interim chairman Keki Mistry will stay on until September 18, 2026 or until someone permanent steps in.
RBI urges speed on chairman appointment
The Reserve Bank of India has pushed HDFC Bank to speed up these changes.
Whoever becomes chairman will guide Jagdishan's reappointment and help restore trust among investors and regulators.