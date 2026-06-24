HDFC Bank to pick nonexecutive chairman by end of June Business Jun 24, 2026

HDFC Bank is wrapping up its search for a new nonexecutive chairman, with the board expected to announce its pick by the end of June.

Among the top contenders is a former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor.

This choice matters because it will shape how CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment plays out.