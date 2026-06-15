HDFC Bank to replace CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan in October 2026
Business
HDFC Bank needs a new Chief Financial Officer soon: Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, who joined HDFC Bank in late 2018 as group head of finance and was later elevated to CFO, is wrapping up his extended term in October 2026.
He is already past the usual retirement age of 60 (he is 63), and the bank rarely makes exceptions to this rule.
HDFC chair and CEO tenures uncertain
This CFO search is just one part of a bigger leadership shake-up.
Interim Chairman Keki Mistry may finish his term by mid-July unless he gets a short extension, and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's tenure also ends in October unless renewed by the board.
The bank is reaching out to CFOs from other private banks for fresh talent, aiming to strengthen its leadership for future growth.