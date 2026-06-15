HDFC Bank to replace CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan in October 2026 Business Jun 15, 2026

HDFC Bank needs a new Chief Financial Officer soon: Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, who joined HDFC Bank in late 2018 as group head of finance and was later elevated to CFO, is wrapping up his extended term in October 2026.

He is already past the usual retirement age of 60 (he is 63), and the bank rarely makes exceptions to this rule.