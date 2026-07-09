HDFC Bank to report Q1 FY2027 after 15.4% advances rise

HDFC Bank NII seen up 8%

Deposits grew by 14.7% year-over-year, hitting ₹31.71 lakh crore, and CASA deposits also saw a healthy 9.4% boost.

Analysts expect net interest income (NII) to rise about 8%, reaching ₹34,100 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) could see a modest 5% to 6% lift to around ₹19,200 crore, even as higher expenses might pull down operating profit by nearly 19%.

Credit costs are ticking up slightly but still much lower than last year, keeping things steady overall.