HDFC Bank to report Q1 FY2027 after 15.4% advances rise
Business
HDFC Bank is set to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results Thursday, July 16.
The buzz comes after a big year for the bank, with gross advances jumping 15.4% year-over-year to ₹30.61 lakh crore, showing strong momentum as India's largest private lender.
HDFC Bank NII seen up 8%
Deposits grew by 14.7% year-over-year, hitting ₹31.71 lakh crore, and CASA deposits also saw a healthy 9.4% boost.
Analysts expect net interest income (NII) to rise about 8%, reaching ₹34,100 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) could see a modest 5% to 6% lift to around ₹19,200 crore, even as higher expenses might pull down operating profit by nearly 19%.
Credit costs are ticking up slightly but still much lower than last year, keeping things steady overall.