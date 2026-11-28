HDFC to stop SMS alerts for UPI transactions below ₹500
What's the story
HDFC Bank has announced a major change in its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction alert system. Starting January 1, 2027, the bank will no longer send SMS notifications for UPI transactions of ₹500 or less. However, customers need not worry as they will still receive email alerts for all UPI transactions, regardless of the amount involved.
Email updates
Customers must keep registered email IDs updated
HDFC Bank has urged its customers to keep their registered email IDs updated.
This is to ensure they continue receiving transaction alerts for UPI payments, even after the change in SMS alert policy comes into effect.
If a customer's email ID has changed, they can easily update it at the bank.
No charges
Email alerts will remain free of charge
HDFC Bank has clarified that its email alerts will remain free of charge.
Customers will continue to receive email notifications for all UPI transactions, regardless of the amount, even after the changes in SMS alert policy take effect on January 1, 2027.
This means you won't be charged for receiving transaction-related information through your registered email address.
Transaction limits
UPI transaction limits for HDFC Bank customers
HDFC customers can make up to 10 transactions (maximum of ₹1 lakh) per bank account within 24 hours.
However, this limit only applies to Send Money services (person-to-person) and doesn't include bill payments or merchant transactions.
For IPO applications, the limit is ₹5 lakh per transaction on the UPI platform.
New users or those who have changed devices, SIM cards, or mobile numbers can only transact up to ₹5,000 for first 24 hours on Android and 72 hours on iPhones.