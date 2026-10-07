HDFC Bank trims MCLR up to 15 basis points
Business
HDFC Bank just dropped its lending rates by up to 15 basis points, starting October 7, 2026.
If you're planning to take a home loan or already have one, this means your EMIs could get lighter, with new MCLR rates now ranging from 7.80% to 8.55%.
One-month MCLR biggest cut to 7.75%
The overnight MCLR is now down to 7.80%, and the one-month rate saw the biggest cut, down by 15 basis points to 7.75%.
Other tenures like three-month, six-month, and up to three years also got trimmed by five to 10 basis points each.
The move is aimed at easing financial burdens for home loan borrowers.