HDFC Bank, Visa launch Pixel credit card for FIFA 2026

HDFC Bank spend and win campaign

Alongside the launch, there's a nationwide "spend and win" campaign where you can score rewards like FIFA match tickets, travel packages, exclusive merch, and vouchers, not just with this credit card but also HDFC Bank debit, business, and forex prepaid cards.

At the Mumbai launch event (with ex-footballer Michael Owen making an appearance), HDFC Bank's Ashish Parthasarthy said it's all about mixing digital payments with sports excitement.

Visa's Rishi Chhabra added that their global FIFA partnership is helping create unique experiences for users.