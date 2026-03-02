HDFC Bank will soon charge you for UPI ATM withdrawals

Starting April 1, 2026, HDFC Bank will count UPI-based ATM cash withdrawals toward your monthly free transaction quota—so they'll now be treated just like regular ATM withdrawals.

How much will it cost you? Go over your free cash withdrawal limit and you'll pay ₹23 plus taxes per extra cash withdrawal; charges for non-financial transactions and transactions at non-HDFC ATMs may differ, and some account types have different free-transaction rules.

This updated fee kicks in from April 1, 2026.

What are your free transaction limits? You get five free transactions each month at HDFC ATMs for savings and salary account holders.

At non-HDFC ATMs, it's three free transactions in big cities (like Mumbai or Bengaluru), or five elsewhere for savings and salary account holders.