HDFC ERGO CEO Anuj Tyagi steps down to chase new ventures

Anuj Tyagi is leaving his role as CEO and MD of HDFC ERGO General Insurance after about 18 years at the company, with his exit set for mid-April 2026. The company's board has already started looking for his replacement, aiming to keep things running smoothly.

What did Tyagi bring to the table? Since joining in 2008, Tyagi helped modernize HDFC ERGO—pushing digital upgrades and expanding how the company reaches customers.

He took over as CEO in July 2024, following Ritesh Kumar's long tenure.

What happens next? The board thanked Tyagi for his contribution and steady leadership.

He'll stick around until April to help with the handover, making sure there are no bumps along the way.