HDFC Flexi Cap Fund crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark Business Feb 13, 2026

HDFC's Flexi Cap Fund just crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in assets—making it only the third mutual fund in India to reach this level, after Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.

Launched back in 1995, this fund stands out for its flexible investment style, spreading money across big, mid, and small companies to help people grow their wealth over time.