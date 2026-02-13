HDFC Flexi Cap Fund crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark
HDFC's Flexi Cap Fund just crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in assets—making it only the third mutual fund in India to reach this level, after Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.
Launched back in 1995, this fund stands out for its flexible investment style, spreading money across big, mid, and small companies to help people grow their wealth over time.
Fund's performance and top holdings
The fund has delivered strong returns—16.52% over one year and 22.31% annually over three years—with a solid risk profile (Sharpe ratio of 1.35).
Its biggest bets are on banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, which are among its top holdings.
With an expense ratio of 0.68%, it indicates investor interest in flexi cap funds.
HDFC AMC and flexi cap funds
HDFC AMC was incorporated in December 1999 (received SEBI approval in July 2000) and is now one of India's leading mutual fund companies.
This latest milestone underlines how flexi cap funds are catching on with investors who want both flexibility and long-term growth from their investments.