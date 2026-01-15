Next Article
HDFC Infinia credit card rewards take a hit—here's what's changing
Starting January 16, 2026, HDFC Bank is cutting reward points on its Infinia credit card.
The SmartBuy multiplier drops from 5X to 3X, so you'll now earn 15 points per ₹150 spent on SmartBuy (down from 25).
That's about a 40% drop in value, though regular spends still get the usual five points per ₹150.
What else to know?
This isn't just an HDFC thing—ICICI recently cut back perks too, and lounge access rules are getting stricter.
If you're chasing rewards or freebies, it might be time to rethink your strategy.