HDFC Infinia credit card rewards take a hit—here's what's changing Business Jan 15, 2026

Starting January 16, 2026, HDFC Bank is cutting reward points on its Infinia credit card.

The SmartBuy multiplier drops from 5X to 3X, so you'll now earn 15 points per ₹150 spent on SmartBuy (down from 25).

That's about a 40% drop in value, though regular spends still get the usual five points per ₹150.