India's space startups are changing defense surveillance
India's push to let private companies join the space game is paying off—startups are now landing big contracts from both Indian and US defense agencies.
This new wave of innovation is making India's defense tech smarter and more global.
Digantara and Pixxel: The new faces of space tech
Digantara launched its SCOT satellite in 2025, helping track objects in space, and has already raised $50 million. With major deals from Indian and US military agencies, they plan to launch 15-17 more satellites by 2027.
Meanwhile, Pixxel has put six satellites into orbit since 2021, earning $4.65 million last year, and aims for hundreds of millions in revenue soon—thanks in part to a strong partnership with the Indian Air Force.
Why it matters
India's private space sector could hit $44 billion by 2034.
The Ministry of Defense has shown interest in private startups, but the source does not specify a timeline for MoD satellite launches.
Startups like Digantara and Pixxel aren't just chasing profits—they're putting India on the map for cutting-edge defense technology that could shape the future.