India's space startups are changing defense surveillance

Digantara and Pixxel: The new faces of space tech

Digantara launched its SCOT satellite in 2025, helping track objects in space, and has already raised $50 million. With major deals from Indian and US military agencies, they plan to launch 15-17 more satellites by 2027.

Meanwhile, Pixxel has put six satellites into orbit since 2021, earning $4.65 million last year, and aims for hundreds of millions in revenue soon—thanks in part to a strong partnership with the Indian Air Force.