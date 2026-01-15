Zerodha's Nithin Kamath slams market holiday for Mumbai's municipal elections

Viewpoint

The Munger philosophy: Why the holiday exists

Drawing on the wisdom of late Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Kamath remarked, "Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome." He suggested that the market holiday persists simply because no key stakeholders have the incentive to oppose it. By prioritizing a local administrative event over the continuity of a multi-billion dollar financial system, Kamath believes decision-makers are ignoring the second-order effects that such disruptions have on long-term investor confidence and global integration.