HDFC Life board approves ₹4,596cr bonus for 22.2L policyholders

HDFC Life explains participating policies bonus

This bonus is for participating policies, which basically means you get a share of the insurance fund's profits.

HDFC Life credits its strong investments and careful risk management for making this possible.

Bonuses are usually handed out when your policy matures or as cash on anniversaries, so keep an eye out!

For context, Bajaj Life Insurance recently announced a ₹1,939 crore bonus for FY26 that'll benefit nearly 12 lakh customers—so HDFC's move really stands out this year.