HDFC Life board approves ₹4,596cr bonus for 22.2L policyholders
Big news from HDFC Life: it's giving out a massive ₹4,596 crore bonus to its participating policyholders.
Decided at its April 16 board meeting, this bonus will benefit about 22.2 lakh people, with an estimated ₹3,761 crore expected to be paid out in FY27 through maturity or survival benefits, and the remaining amount payable in subsequent years as per policy terms.
HDFC Life explains participating policies bonus
This bonus is for participating policies, which basically means you get a share of the insurance fund's profits.
HDFC Life credits its strong investments and careful risk management for making this possible.
Bonuses are usually handed out when your policy matures or as cash on anniversaries, so keep an eye out!
For context, Bajaj Life Insurance recently announced a ₹1,939 crore bonus for FY26 that'll benefit nearly 12 lakh customers—so HDFC's move really stands out this year.