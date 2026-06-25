HDFC Life boosts investment in generative AI automation and analytics

HDFC Life digital platforms speed servicing

From underwriting to claims and policy servicing, HDFC Life is using advanced tech to simplify everything.

With the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) now pushing insurers to strengthen their AI systems, HDFC Life's focus on digital platforms means you can expect quicker and easier policy purchases or service requests.

Mistry said, "trust, transparency and execution discipline remain the company's core institutional strengths even as it accelerates technology adoption."