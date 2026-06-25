HDFC Life boosts investment in generative AI automation and analytics
HDFC Life is stepping up its game by investing more in generative AI, automation, and analytics.
The aim is to make buying insurance smoother, boost efficiency, and tighten risk controls.
Chairman Keki Mistry highlighted how GenAI will help optimize the company's entire process, saying these upgrades are key to keeping up with what customers expect and making smarter decisions.
HDFC Life digital platforms speed servicing
From underwriting to claims and policy servicing, HDFC Life is using advanced tech to simplify everything.
With the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) now pushing insurers to strengthen their AI systems, HDFC Life's focus on digital platforms means you can expect quicker and easier policy purchases or service requests.
Mistry said, "trust, transparency and execution discipline remain the company's core institutional strengths even as it accelerates technology adoption."