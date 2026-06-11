HDFC Life posts 99.7% individual death claim settlement in FY26
Business
HDFC Life just hit a 99.7% claim settlement ratio for individual death claims in FY26, showing it's serious about making life insurance less stressful.
COO Sameer Yogishwar says its focus is on quick, hassle-free payouts, and it's using new tech to speed things up and cut down waiting times.
HDFC Life enables online claim tracking
With automation, AI checks, and timely communication updates, HDFC Life lets you start and track your claim online: reduced paperwork and fewer branch visits.
Its ZeroTouch Processing and FastTrack processes mean payments happen faster, plus you can get help through agents or its portal whenever you need it.