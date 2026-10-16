HDFC Life profit rises 14% to ₹508cr, premiums 16% higher
Business
HDFC Life just posted a 14% rise in profit for July through September, reaching ₹508 crore.
This jump comes thanks to higher sales of savings, annuity, and protection plans, which pushed premium income up by 16% to ₹21,727 crore compared with last year.
HDFC Life margins and solvency improve
The company's value of new business grew 12%, and margins expanded to 24.7%.
HDFC Life's solvency ratio (a measure of financial health) also improved year over year.
While expenses as a share of premiums went up slightly, the company is gearing up for possible rule changes in insurance distribution by 2027 but says it feels confident about staying strong in the market.