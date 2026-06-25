HDFC Mid Cap Fund crosses ₹1L/cr assets entering 20th year
HDFC Mid Cap Fund just crossed ₹1 lakh crore in assets as it enters its 20th year, which is pretty impressive.
Since launching 19 years ago, it's delivered a steady 17% annual return, outperforming its benchmark and showing it can handle all kinds of market ups and downs.
Fund selects firms with strong fundamentals
The fund picks companies from the ground up, focusing on those with strong business models and solid leadership.
Navneet Munot, HDFC AMC's CEO, says its success comes from staying resilient and always looking for long-term growth.
HDFC Mid Cap Fund taps opportunities
With India's economy changing fast (thanks to more consumption, manufacturing, digitalization, and financialisation), mid-cap companies are getting tons of new opportunities.
The HDFC Mid Cap Fund is set up to tap into these trends and help spot tomorrow's industry leaders.