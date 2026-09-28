HDFC Mutual Fund reopens REITs and commercial real estate index
Business
HDFC Mutual Fund has reopened its HDFC BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund for ongoing investments starting September 28, 2026.
This fund lets you invest in India's commercial property market, without actually buying property, by tracking an index of listed REITs and real estate companies that earn rental income.
Passive index fund returns vary
The fund uses a passive strategy to mirror the index's returns, but keep in mind: returns depend on rental income, occupancy rates, and market trends.
As Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC AMC, puts it, the fund is aimed at providing investors with access to India's real estate growth opportunity through an index fund format, but make sure it fits your risk appetite before jumping in.