HDFC Securities, Le Rythme train 100 Delhi-NCR youth in IT-AI-cybersecurity
HDFC Securities and Le Rythme trained 100 underprivileged young people from Delhi-NCR in basic IT, AI, and cybersecurity over the last four months.
The goal? To give them real-world digital skills for better job opportunities, and it worked: 85% have already landed jobs or started their own ventures.
Participants earn Skill India certification
This program was certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and fits right in with India's big push for digital skills.
Dr. Rajib Mukhopadhyay, Co-Founder, Le Rythme, shared that all participants achieved Skill India Certification and 85% were already landing jobs or starting their own businesses, the partnership was about unlocking potential, nurturing talent, and creating pathways to a brighter, more inclusive India.
HDFC Securities MD & CEO Dhiraj Relli added that giving future-ready skills to underserved youth is key for a more inclusive society.