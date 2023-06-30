Business

HDFC will be world's 4th most valuable bank after merger

HDFC will be world's 4th most valuable bank after merger

Written by Athik Saleh June 30, 2023 | 11:05 am 1 min read

After merger, the new HDFC Bank entity will be worth $172 billion

The merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank is set to become effective from July 1. The resulting entity will be one of the largest banks in the world in terms of equity market capitalization. It will mark the first time a homegrown Indian bank will rank among the world's most valuable banks. The new HDFC Bank entity will challenge American and Chinese lenders.

The proposed entity will have a market capitalization of $172bn

Per Bloomberg, the proposed entity will have a market capitalization of $171.8 billion. It will only trail JPMorgan Chase, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Bank of America. It will leapfrog some of the biggest names in banking, including HSBC, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley. The new entity will also jump ahead of its Indian peers, including SBI and ICICI Bank.

Share this timeline