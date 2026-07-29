Health Canada approves Biocon's Yesintek autoinjector for Crohn's and psoriasis
Business
Biocon just got Health Canada's approval for its Yesintek autoinjector, which treats conditions like plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.
It's available in two strengths and can be used by both adults and kids (six to 17 years old).
Yesintek autoinjector enables personalized treatment
Unlike the original version, this new autoinjector lets doctors personalize treatments to fit different needs and settings.
Biocon says this milestone will help thousands of Canadians manage tough autoimmune diseases with more flexibility.
The approval also builds on Biocon's growing presence in Canada after earlier launches of other Yesintek formats.