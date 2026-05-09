Health insurance reaches 40.8% share of India non-life market FY26

New India Assurance tops health premiums

New India Assurance took the crown with ₹21,531.5 crore in health premiums, followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance at ₹18,435 crore.

Motor insurance held steady as the second-largest segment at 32.2%, while personal accident insurance saw a standout growth of 35%.

Fire insurance edged up to an 8.2% share, showing that people are thinking more about protection across the board this year.