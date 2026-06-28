The Medical Devices Rules, 2017, classify medical devices into 4 risk-based categories

Manufacturing medical devices in India is about to become easier

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:26 pm Jun 28, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

The Union Health Ministry has proposed changes to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, with an aim to fast-track the process of granting manufacturing licenses for medical devices. The move is aimed at improving ease of doing business and ensuring timely access to quality products in India. The proposed amendments will reduce timelines across different risk categories of devices, from low-risk Class B to high-risk Class C and D.