Health Net decision prompts 24 Hour Home Care's 738 layoffs
24 Hour Home Care, based in Los Angeles, is laying off 738 employees on September 15.
The move comes after Health Net decided to end its Personal Care and Homemaker Services (PCHS) program starting January 2027.
The company supports veterans and people with disabilities across California and says it's "disappointed" by the change.
Health Net decision affects 30,000 caregivers
These cuts follow Health Net's decision to stop funding in-home help for veterans and people with disabilities, a service that kept roughly 30,000 caregivers employed.
24 Hour Home Care says this creates a lot of uncertainty for its staff and the families it serves.
It's also part of a bigger trend: other big names like Stanford Health Care and UC Irvine Health have made similar job cuts recently as California's health care sector faces tough times.