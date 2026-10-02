Health premiums expected to rise near 10% in 2027
Brace yourself: health insurance premiums are expected to jump by near 10% or more in 2027.
This affects both people with job-based plans and those using the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.
The main reasons? More people using GLP-1 medications, rising health care costs overall, industry mergers, and the end of expanded ACA subsidies.
Employer about 8% ACA 15% proposed
If you get health insurance through work, expect your costs to go up by around 8%, and some of that could come straight out of your paycheck.
For those on ACA plans, insurers proposed a median 15% increase.
Lower-income people will still get some help from subsidies, but about 1.6 million higher earners might have to pay the full increase following the expiration of expanded subsidies at the end of last year.
With all these changes, health care costs could become a bigger deal for voters heading into the next election season.