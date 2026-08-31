Healthians posts 1st-ever FY26 profit 5.4cr, diagnostics drove most revenue

Even with higher expenses (₹364 crore total), Healthians improved its margins by cutting marketing spend and getting more efficient overall.

The company still has a long way to go on past losses (₹976 crore carried forward), but this profit is a solid step up.

Backed by $75 million so far, Healthians is taking on big names like Dr Lal PathLabs and Redcliffe Labs as it keeps expanding across India.