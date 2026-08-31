Healthians posts 1st-ever FY26 profit 5.4cr, diagnostics drove most revenue
Business
Healthians, the diagnostics platform you might've seen in over 250 cities, just posted its first-ever profit: ₹5.4 crore for FY26.
That's a big turnaround from last year's ₹4.77 crore loss, with revenue growing 35.7% to ₹357 crore.
Nearly all of that came from its core diagnostics business.
Healthians margins improve despite 364cr expenses
Even with higher expenses (₹364 crore total), Healthians improved its margins by cutting marketing spend and getting more efficient overall.
The company still has a long way to go on past losses (₹976 crore carried forward), but this profit is a solid step up.
Backed by $75 million so far, Healthians is taking on big names like Dr Lal PathLabs and Redcliffe Labs as it keeps expanding across India.