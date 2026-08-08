Hector Beverages revenue nearly 14% to 760cr profit down 96%

Expenses rose faster than sales: total spending jumped 22%, with material costs alone at ₹485 crore.

Advertising and distribution also got pricier, climbing to ₹28 crore and ₹67 crore respectively.

While revenue from traded goods surged, income from their own manufactured products actually fell.

All these rising costs meant lower earnings (EBITDA down almost 40%) and a shrinking cash balance by year-end.