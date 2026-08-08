Hector Beverages revenue nearly 14% to 760cr profit down 96%
Business
Paper Boat's parent company, Hector Beverages, grew its revenue by nearly 14% this year, hitting ₹760 crore.
But here's the twist: despite rising revenue, their net profit dropped a massive 96%, mostly because costs rose sharply in several key heads.
Hector Beverages expenses up 22%
Expenses rose faster than sales: total spending jumped 22%, with material costs alone at ₹485 crore.
Advertising and distribution also got pricier, climbing to ₹28 crore and ₹67 crore respectively.
While revenue from traded goods surged, income from their own manufactured products actually fell.
All these rising costs meant lower earnings (EBITDA down almost 40%) and a shrinking cash balance by year-end.