Hedge fund Pershing Square invests $2B in Meta

Meta's AI push and stock performance

Meta leads digital ads with about 3.5 billion users. The company is pushing hard on AI for smarter content recommendations and more personalized ads—think digital assistants and wearables too.

Even though Meta's stock slipped around 13% in the last six months, it bounced back with an 11% jump in 2025 and another 3% gain so far in 2026.

Pershing Square acknowledged investor concerns about Meta's spending on artificial intelligence but said the firm believes AI offers significant long-term upside.