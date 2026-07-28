Hedge funds post 7% H1 2026 returns on AI, stocks
Business
Hedge funds are having a standout year in 2026, mostly powered by the AI surge and strong stock markets.
According to Goldman Sachs, these funds pulled in an average 7% return in the first half of the year, well above the decade's 4.1% average, and have now outperformed for six straight half-years.
Big-money managers plan larger hedge allocations
For five years running, hedge funds have beaten the classic 60-40 investment mix by about 2.5% points each year.
Investor interest is at an all-time high: nearly half of big-money managers plan to put even more into hedge funds this year.
Equity long-short funds saw a huge 17.7% gain, and all major strategies saw fresh inflows, showing just how much trust hedge funds are earning right now.