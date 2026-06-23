Rafael Oliveira is 1st outsider to become Heineken CEO
What's the story
Heineken has appointed Rafael Oliveira as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a major shift for the company. This is the first time an executive from outside Heineken's ranks has been appointed to the top position. The appointment comes after a long search for a successor to Dolf van den Brink, who had led the world's second-largest brewer since 2020 before resigning in January.
Career transition
Oliveira's previous roles and experience
Oliveira was previously the CEO of JDE Peet's, one of the world's largest coffee companies. He took over as CEO in November 2024 and was supposed to lead KDP's planned new global coffee business after its acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper in April 2026. Prior to his stint at JDE Peet's, Oliveira spent a decade at The Kraft Heinz Company where he rose to President of International Markets.
Professional background
His career journey before JDE Peet's
Oliveira's career spans various senior leadership roles, including a decade-long stint at Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2014. He started his career in Brazil working in equity research at Banco Icatu and Banco BBA-Creditanstalt. A Brazilian national, Oliveira studied economics at Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Sao Paulo and holds an international MBA from the University of Chicago.
Market response
Analyst views on Oliveira's appointment
Analysts at ING have said that Oliveira will have a lot to prove as an outsider in the beer industry and company. His appointment comes with the challenge of navigating the beer industry as an outsider, which could be a steep learning curve for him. However, his extensive international leadership experience from companies like Goldman Sachs and Kraft Heinz could help him adapt quickly.