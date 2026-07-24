Helios Capital's Samir Arora says AI erodes IT services revenue

Arora also called out investors for caring too much about quarterly results and missing bigger issues in slow-growing companies.

Instead, he suggests keeping an eye on new-age Indian startups like Paytm, CarTrade, and Delhivery, even if they're not profitable yet, because they're building fresh markets and could shape the future.

He also touched on global market vibes and said HDFC Bank's stock might be undervalued but needs clearer signs of growth before it's worth a bigger bet.