Helios Capital's Samir Arora says AI erodes IT services revenue
Samir Arora from Helios Capital thinks artificial intelligence is seriously changing the IT services game.
He points out that AI isn't really creating new business, it's actually eating into the money companies made from their old services, making future growth hard to predict.
Arora flags Paytm, CarTrade and Delhivery
Arora also called out investors for caring too much about quarterly results and missing bigger issues in slow-growing companies.
Instead, he suggests keeping an eye on new-age Indian startups like Paytm, CarTrade, and Delhivery, even if they're not profitable yet, because they're building fresh markets and could shape the future.
He also touched on global market vibes and said HDFC Bank's stock might be undervalued but needs clearer signs of growth before it's worth a bigger bet.