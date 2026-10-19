Helios Capital's Samir Arora warns India against cheering AI slump
Business
Helios Capital's Samir Arora thinks it's risky for India to cheer the recent drop in global AI stocks.
He points out that while cheaper AI models and more competition are shaking up prices, the long-term promise of AI is still strong, and any big fall in US AI stocks could easily spill over and hurt Indian markets too.
Arora urges 0 FPI equity tax
Arora also urged the government to reduce equity taxation for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to zero, saying these make India less attractive compared to other emerging markets.
He's been pushing for this change since 2018, arguing that high taxes discourage global investors and hold back India's market potential.