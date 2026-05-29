Hemant Taneja led $65B Anthropic round valuing company $965B
Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, just led his firm's biggest-ever bet on Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI chatbot.
Calling it "quadrupling down," Taneja helped drive a massive $65 billion funding round that pushed Anthropic's value to $965 billion, even topping OpenAI.
Amazon chipped in big too, pledging up to $25 billion and making Anthropic a serious contender in the global AI race.
Hemant Taneja plans $5B India investment
Taneja's journey started in Delhi before he moved to the US as a teen and studied at MIT.
After building and selling his own startup, he joined General Catalyst in 2001 and became CEO in 2021.
Now with General Catalyst managing $43 billion across tech sectors, he's also backing India's AI scene with plans to invest $5 billion in India over the next five years, showing he believes smart tech can spark real change worldwide.