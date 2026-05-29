Hemendra Kothari, Mukul Agrawal and Madhusudan Kela suffer Q1 losses Business May 29, 2026

The stock market was not kind to some of India's best-known investors in the first quarter.

Hemendra Kothari and Mukul Agrawal saw their portfolios drop by over 25%, while Madhusudan Kela faced a 21% loss.

These numbers come from an analysis of major holdings (basically, where these investors owned more than 1% of a company), so it is a pretty clear snapshot of how rough the market was for them.