Hemendra Kothari, Mukul Agrawal and Madhusudan Kela suffer Q1 losses
Business
The stock market was not kind to some of India's best-known investors in the first quarter.
Hemendra Kothari and Mukul Agrawal saw their portfolios drop by over 25%, while Madhusudan Kela faced a 21% loss.
These numbers come from an analysis of major holdings (basically, where these investors owned more than 1% of a company), so it is a pretty clear snapshot of how rough the market was for them.
Jhunjhunwala family, Anil Goel least affected
On the flip side, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family and Anil Kumar Goel were the least impacted in this period.
This just goes to show how different strategies (and maybe a bit of luck) can make all the difference when markets get rocky.