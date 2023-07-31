Here's how much Rajnish Kumar earned as SBI chairman

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 31, 2023 | 04:09 pm 2 min read

Rajnish Kumar reveals salary he earned as SBI chairman

Former State Bank Of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar has revealed what his annual income was at the bank, which is definitely raising some eyebrows. Despite the bank's balance sheet of Rs. 50 lakh crore, Kumar claimed that his annual income was Rs. 28 lakh. Notably, apart from the pay, the chairman of the SBI receives several other benefits during their tenure.

Salary paid to SBI chairman is unfair: Kumar

During a recent interaction with Indian YouTuber Raj Shamani, Kumar said that the annual salary received by the SBI chairman is unfair, considering the bank's Rs. 50 lakh crore balance sheet. Not only that, but the former SBI chairman also expressed his thoughts on the banking system, the BharatPe controversy, and a few other relevant topics.

Kumar lists benefits of being SBI chairman

On the other employment benefits a chairman receives, Kumar revealed a car worth Rs. 30-40 lakh is provided by the SBI. Besides benefits like holidays, foreign trips, and medical insurance, the chairman is also provided with a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. If someone pays rent for that estate, they will have to spend around Rs. 2 crore per month, he added.

Pay gap between SBI, other bank executives

If you compare the figures paid by the SBI to the list of highest-paid bank executives in India, the difference in pay is quite literally staggering! As per Axis Bank's annual report for FY22, the bank's Managing Director, Amitabh Chaudhry, earned Rs. 7.62 crore. On the other hand, ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakshi earned Rs. 7.08 crore last year, reported News18.

Kumar's new role at BYJU'S: Know more

Meanwhile, ed-tech startup BYJU'S announced the appointment of Kumar and former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai to its Board Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier this month to help save the crisis-hit company. According to Economic Times, the appointments of Pai and Kumar came right after three of its key investors resigned from the BAC.

