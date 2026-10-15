Heritage Foods Q2 profit down 39% despite 19% revenue growth

On the bright side, profits actually grew 24% compared with last quarter, thanks to a better EBITDA margin (now at 5.6%).

Shares did slip by 4% on October 15, closing at ₹397.90 on BSE.

To tackle higher milk prices, Heritage boosted its milk buying by 7% and is working more closely with villages and farmers.

Plus, they just bought a majority stake in Get-A-Way ice-cream makers for ₹9 crore, so expect more cool treats from them soon.