Heritage Foods Q2 profit down 39% despite 19% revenue growth
Business
Heritage Foods saw its net profit drop 39% to ₹30.85 crore in Q2 FY27, even though revenue jumped 19% to ₹1,319.6 crore.
Executive Director Brahmani Nara said the quarter's performance came in the face of elevated milk procurement costs and said their integrated dairy model is still going strong.
Heritage acquires majority stake in Get-A-Way
On the bright side, profits actually grew 24% compared with last quarter, thanks to a better EBITDA margin (now at 5.6%).
Shares did slip by 4% on October 15, closing at ₹397.90 on BSE.
To tackle higher milk prices, Heritage boosted its milk buying by 7% and is working more closely with villages and farmers.
Plus, they just bought a majority stake in Get-A-Way ice-cream makers for ₹9 crore, so expect more cool treats from them soon.