Hermes CEO reveals he turned down Epstein's meeting requests
Axel Dumas, CEO of Hermes, shared that he turned down several meeting requests from Jeffrey Epstein between 2013 and 2014.
In a recent interview, Dumas described Epstein as a "financial predator" who tried to take advantage of him during an intense LVMH takeover attempt.
Epstein even emailed Dumas's assistant repeatedly and pitched the idea of Hermes designing his private jet's interior—both offers were firmly declined.
Dumas felt 'predator' vibes from Epstein
Dumas only met Epstein once, when Epstein unexpectedly showed up in March 2013 during a Hermes event at an atelier with Woody Allen and his spouse.
Even after that, Dumas refused to meet again.
Reflecting on it all, Dumas said he felt targeted as a young CEO in the middle of big business drama: "He was a financial predator. He already had a loathsome reputation."