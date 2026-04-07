Hermeus raises $350 million and $150 million debt for hypersonic aircraft Business Apr 07, 2026

Los Angeles-based startup Hermeus has landed $350 million to ramp up its hypersonic unmanned aircraft: think drones that could fly at crazy high speeds.

The funding round was led by Khosla Ventures, with support from big names like Canaan Partners and RTX Ventures, plus new backers the venture fund of Cox Enterprises and Destiny Tech100.

They also grabbed $150 million in debt funding to keep control as they grow.