Hermeus raises $350 million and $150 million debt for hypersonic aircraft
Los Angeles-based startup Hermeus has landed $350 million to ramp up its hypersonic unmanned aircraft: think drones that could fly at crazy high speeds.
The funding round was led by Khosla Ventures, with support from big names like Canaan Partners and RTX Ventures, plus new backers the venture fund of Cox Enterprises and Destiny Tech100.
They also grabbed $150 million in debt funding to keep control as they grow.
Hermeus teams with Pratt & Whitney
Hermeus is teaming up with Pratt & Whitney (part of RTX) to upgrade the F100 engine, making development faster and syncing better with the US government projects.
Just last month, they tested a prototype about the size of an F-16 jet, aiming for supersonic speeds in future versions.
The team is now close to 300 people and still growing fast.