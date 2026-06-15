Hero FinCorp and Salesforce's Agentforce cut 2-wheeler approval time 72% Business Jun 15, 2026

Hero FinCorp just joined forces with Salesforce to seriously speed up its two-wheeler loan approvals: think 72% faster than before.

By using Salesforce's Agentforce platform, the company wants to make it much easier for people to get loans, plus keep both dealers and customers happier.