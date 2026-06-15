Hero FinCorp and Salesforce's Agentforce cut 2-wheeler approval time 72%
Business
Hero FinCorp just joined forces with Salesforce to seriously speed up its two-wheeler loan approvals: think 72% faster than before.
By using Salesforce's Agentforce platform, the company wants to make it much easier for people to get loans, plus keep both dealers and customers happier.
Data 360 and MuleSoft reduce paperwork
With tools like Data 360 and MuleSoft, Hero FinCorp has automated several key steps from document checks to e-signatures and loan payouts.
All these upgrades mean less paperwork, smoother connections between systems (like banks and government platforms), and a big step forward in making lending digital and hassle-free.