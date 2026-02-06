Hero MotoCorp appoints new CEO after 9-month search

Hero MotoCorp just picked Harshavardhan Chitale as its next CEO, with his term starting January 5, 2026. He'll be stepping in after Vikram Kasbekar, who has been holding the fort since April when the previous CEO resigned.

Chitale's appointment comes as Hero's market share slips Hero's market share has been slipping thanks to tough competition from TVS, Bajaj, and Honda.

The company is betting big on the two-wheeler market.

Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal says he's confident Chitale can spark fresh innovation and help turn things around.

Chitale brings a wealth of experience to the table Chitale is an IIT Delhi grad with serious global experience—he led Signify's €4 billion business across 70 countries and held top roles at Philips Lighting India, HCL Infosystems, and Honeywell.

At Hero, he'll focus on electric vehicles, premium bikes, digital upgrades, and sustainability.