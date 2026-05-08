Hero MotoCorp forecasts scooters leading market growth in FY2027

Hero MotoCorp plans ₹1,500 cr

Retail demand has stayed solid despite inflation and global uncertainty. Steady fuel prices helped keep things rolling.

India's scooter sales rose by 18.5% in FY2026, while motorcycles grew by 6.6%.

To keep up momentum (and competition from TVS and Suzuki), Hero plans to invest over ₹1,500 crore in FY2027 to ramp up production of both scooters and electric vehicles.

They're boosting output for popular models like Destini and Xoom, with EV capacity also set to double by year-end.