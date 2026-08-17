Hero MotoCorp names Srihari Mulgund as Chief Strategy Officer

Mulgund brings more than 24 years of global experience, having worked in the US Japan, China, and India.

He's led projects on electric vehicles and battery tech at EY-Parthenon and held key roles at Aisin AW, FEV Inc. and served as President of Ricardo Strategic Consulting, India.

Academically, he's got an engineering degree from Mysore, plus an M.S. and M.B.A. from US universities.

After the news broke, Hero's stock price nudged up a bit, always a good sign for fresh leadership.