Hero MotoCorp names Srihari Mulgund as Chief Strategy Officer
Business
Hero MotoCorp just named Srihari Mulgund as its new Chief Strategy Officer.
He'll be steering the company's big-picture plans and future growth at a time when Hero is looking to boost its leadership game.
Mulgund brings more than 24 years
Mulgund brings more than 24 years of global experience, having worked in the US Japan, China, and India.
He's led projects on electric vehicles and battery tech at EY-Parthenon and held key roles at Aisin AW, FEV Inc. and served as President of Ricardo Strategic Consulting, India.
Academically, he's got an engineering degree from Mysore, plus an M.S. and M.B.A. from US universities.
After the news broke, Hero's stock price nudged up a bit, always a good sign for fresh leadership.